New Delhi, Superstar Aamir Khan says his decision to produce “Laapataa Ladies” was driven by the realisation that he can't act in every exciting story and now he wants to create opportunities for emerging talent. Can't act in all films, want to give a platform to new talents: Aamir Khan

The Kiran Rao-directed film was screened at the Supreme Court on Friday evening for judges, their families and officials. Both Khan and Rao were welcomed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Speaking at a session post the screening, Khan said during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had ample time for contemplation about his career.

"I was 56 at the time and I thought I might have 15 more years of active work left. I’ll work till the age of 70, who knows what will happen after that?” the actor said.

Khan added that “Laapataa Ladies” is the first project which he has backed with the idea of providing an opportunity to newer talent.

"When I was thinking about this, I thought, as an actor, I’ve had one film release in three years. So, whatever I’ve learned in the past so many years, I wanted to give back to the people because the industry, society, and country have given me so much. I thought that I could do one film a year as an actor, but as a producer, I can produce many more films.

"I want to bring out stories that touch my heart. I won’t be able to act in all films but I can produce them. I want to give a platform to new talents. I want to be a platform for new writers, directors, artists, and others. So, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is the first project in that sense. I want to promote this kind of talent,” the actor said, adding, he intends to back four to five films a year," he said.

Released in March to glowing reviews, “Laapataa Ladies” is a heartwarming and empowering take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey.

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastav, and Ravi Kishan, the film is produced by Jio Studios, Rao's Kindling Productions and Khan's Aamir Khan Productions.

Rao said Khan has been working with new and first-time directors since the beginning of his acting career.

To this, the superstar said, “My films as an actor release once in three years, I’m trying to do this more often .”

