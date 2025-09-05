CBFC cuts 23 scenes in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 despite A-rating: Words replaced, condom 'muted', frontal nudity hidden

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the Baaghi 4 team to cut 23 scenes, visual and audio, in the new release. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the run time of the film is 2 hours, 37 minutes and 5 seconds (157.05 minutes). Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 was passed with an ‘A’ certificate. Tiger Shroff in a still from the upcoming action thriller Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha.

What scenes did CBFC ask Baaghi 4 team to delete

The Examining Committee (EC) asked for the deletion of the scene where the hero stands on a coffin. The other scenes that were deleted include--a one-second shot where a film's character lights a cigarette from a ‘niranjan diya’ and a 13-second-long bit where a person lights a cigarette from an amputated hand. A scene where a character rubs their hand on the hip of a girl was replaced, and a frontal nude scene was 'hidden'.

The other scenes deleted were- a shot where a knife is thrown towards Jesus Christ's statue, throats being cut, hands being chopped, two shots of goons being cut and killed by swords and killing by inserting a sword in someone's skull. The CBFC also asked the team to remove the 'scene of hit of fist and the leaning of the statue of Jesus'. In addition to this, an 11-second scene of excessive violence was also deleted.

Audio cuts that CBFC asked for

The words 'bhang b*****a' were replaced. 'B****e' and 'fingering' used by the police were replaced with ‘appropriate terms’. In the line, 'Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha', the word 'condom' was muted. In the line, 'Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God' was replaced with 'Sab dekhte reh jayenge'. 'Woh bhi darta hai mujhse' was deleted while 'Don khoke, ekdum ok' was muted.

At first, Baaghi 4 had a runtime of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 50 seconds (163.50 minutes). A few days later, the team of Baaghi 4 approached the CBFC to further trim the film’s length. Almost 19 scenes, with a timing of 6 minutes and 45 seconds, were removed from the film.

About Baaghi 4

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative role. Directed by A Harsha, the upcoming action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger's Baaghi series, which was first released in 2016. The film also stars Harnaaz Sindhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Baaghi 4 will release in theatres on Friday.