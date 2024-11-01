CCTV captures warm moment between jewellery store staff and Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charismatic on-screen and off-screen influence on his fans globally. The actor recently visited a shop in UAE (United Arab Emirates), in which his brief, humble gesture won hearts. The staff at the shop shared the CCTV footage of the special moment with Shah Rukh on his Instagram handle. (Also read: Biggest Diwali box office hit doesn't star Shah Rukh: Action film bigger than Animal, fans queued all night for tickets) Fans praised Shah Rukh Khan for his humble gesture towards staff at a shop.

Shah Rukh Khan interacts with staff at jewellery shop

The person named Parminder Singh shared the short clip capturing Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan inside the jewellery shop. Gauri was seen walking around the shop while Shah Rukh followed her. While Gauri passed by Parminder side and went ahead to look a the jewellery collection, Shah Rukh paused for a short moment. The actor looked at the staff, while the latter greeted him with his hand on his heart.

After a brief exchange, Shah Rukh went ahead while Parminder continued with his duty. Parminder captioned his post as, “Special moment with @iamsrk king (heart emoji) #UAE.” He added Shah Rukh's iconic dialogue from Dilwale in the background where he says, “Dil to sabke paas hota hai lekin sab Dilwale nahi hote (Many people have hearts, but not all are bih-hearted).”

Fans praise Shah Rukh Khan's humility

Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a light blue jacket, paired with grey trousers and white sports shoes. Gauri opted for a casual white shirt, teamed with blue jeans and white sports shoes. While reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Very well behaved and one can see the upbringing of this man (heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Very subtle…very Heartwarming (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also commented, “How professional you are if I am there..I hug Shah Rukh Khan.” A user also commended Parminder for his gesture and wrote, “Bro your behaviour (fire emojis).” A curious fab also asked, “Wow did he say anything to you?”

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project

Shah Rukh will be next seen in his home-production King. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also features his daughter Suhana Khan in a pivotal character. Shah Rukh plays the role of an underworld gangster in the under-production action-thriller.