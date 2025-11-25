Celina Jaitly vows to 'show no mercy after being wronged' in first statement on divorce, domestic abuse case on husband

Hours after news broke that actor Celina Jaitly has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Peter Haag, the actor shared her first statement on the development and her impending divorce proceedings. In a long note shared on her official Facebook account, Celina thanked her legal team for standing with her during this time. Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag have been married since 2011.

Celina Jaitly addresses her divorce, domestic violence case

Celina shared a note on her Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, alongside a throwback picture of herself sitting by the window in a green saree. The note began with the hashtags ‘courage’ and ‘divorce’, and read, “In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me.”

The actor then penned a poem and added, “Life stripped everything away, People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence, but the storm did not drown me. It delivered me, it tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier’s daughter, raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith. I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall, to fight when my heart is breaking, to show no mercy when I have been wronged, to survive even when it feels impossible.”

The actor added that she is choosing to focus on bringing back her soldier brother, who has been detained in the UAE for nearly a year. “My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity,” she added, along with a note of gratitude for her lawyers.

“In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection.

As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time,” the note concluded.

Celina Jaitly's case against husband Peter Haag

On Tuesday, Celina filed a case against her husband, Peter Haag, under the Domestic Violence Act, for domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. The case came up on Tuesday before the Court of SC Tadye, Ld. Judicial Magistrate First Class, Andheri, for verification and notice. The actor has sought damages of ₹50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss of income and property, according to ANI.

Celina tied the knot with Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2011. They have three sons - twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.