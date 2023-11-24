Celina Jaitly says her one and only birthday wish 'is for all children to be exempt from war'

On her birthday, Celina Jaitly has shared her birthday wish. She wants all the kids in the world to be "safe in the arms of their parents". The Bollywood star celebrates her 42nd birthday on Friday. (Also read: Celina Jaitly reacts to Supreme Court verdict against same-sex marriages) Celina Jaitly celebrates her 42nd birthday on Friday.

Celina's one and only birthday wish

Celina posted a picture of herself on social media Thursday afternoon and wrote, “My one and only birthday wish is for all children to be exempt from war and safe in the arms of their parents. From my lips to God's ears!! Amen (folded hands emoji)…”

Celina wishes to be ‘a glance you will never forget’

She also wrote, “I wish to be a glance that you will never forget!! On my 42nd Birthday today I offer gratitude to the Universe for the incredible journey I have had. I thank my late parents Colonel and Dr Jaitly for giving birth to me and for giving me the values thanks to which I today am not only a strong, accomplished and brave woman but I am a ‘legacy’ a ‘legacy’ of strength, courage and determination.”

Celina added, "Beauty is a “Powerful Tool of Persuasion” & I am so thankful for having the opportunity represent my country on various platforms since as an actor, brand ambassador UN equality champion and an activist. Having said that : Being beautiful is not being “born beautiful” It is striving, lifelong to live & achieve your maximum potential as a human being. Thank you for the massive goodwill & positivity on my birthday."

Celina's earlier post about the ongoing war

Earlier this month, The children of #Gaza cannot be made to pay the price for the brutality of a 1000 terrorists who used children to further their own agenda. Children do not start conflicts. They are powerless to stop them."

She added, “An eye for an eye leaves the entire world blind !!! Return the hostages!!! Stop the conflict !! Ceasefire !! #AlShifaHospital #CeasefireForGazaNOW #GazaUnderAttack.”

Celina's recent projects

Celina was recently seen in Ram Kamal Mukerjee's Season's Greetings which also featured Lillette Dubey as her onscreen mom.

