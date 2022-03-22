Celina Jaitly shares pic with Priyanka Chopra from old photoshoot, jokes that they were 'forced to pose like dolls'

Actor Celina Jaitly shared a throwback photo with actor Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. Sharing the picture, Celina joked that looking at the picture, it seems like both of them are were 'forced to pose like dolls.’ Celina has praised Priyanka Chopra several times in the past, in one of the interviews, she revealed that Priyanka was her ‘mentor’ at one point. (Also Read: Celina Jaitly shares story behind her straight face in pic with husband: ‘There was kung-fu, kushti, dinosaur attack')

Tweeting the picture, Celina wrote, “I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol. It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls." She added the hashtags, "#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra.”

I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol…😂 It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/uWxR0LlBOR — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 22, 2022

One fan commented, “Miss you @CelinaJaitlymy childhood is filled with RED memories.” Another one said, “Haha this is great.” While one fan asked her “What's your most embarrassing childhood memory?” another one commented, “Both of you look amazing.”

Priyanka won the title of Miss World in the year 2000, while Celina won the Miss India title in 2001 and was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001. In a 2014 interview with Pinkvilla, Celina talked about her relationship with Priyanka. She said, “Priyanka is a very talented artist, she was one of my mentors during Miss India days as well as she won the year prior to me. I love the fact that she continues to explore every aspect of her talent. Life is too short to be bothered by what people may think of you and I believe in that too.”

Celina has appeared in films such as Janasheen, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns. She was last seen in Season's Greetings which was released in 2020. The film also starred actor Lillete Dubey.

