Chandan Roy Sanyal: Once a villain, always a villain notion doesn’t exist anymore

For actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, playing a baddie onscreen is quite fun, as he believes now one doesn’t have to worry about getting trapped in the image of a villain.

“Role of the villain has changed immensely in Bollywood. Previously, we have had some very famous villains such as Pran sahab, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri. They were the quintessential villains of Hindi film industry,” Sanyal states.

The actor feels they kept on doing roles of a villain because “once a villain always a villain. However, that’s how it was then, but not anymore”.

In his career, Sanyal has explored the negative zone through projects such as D-Day (2013), Jazbaa (2015), and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). He will also be seen as the antagonist in Vipul Shah’s next.

“When I play a villain, then I take a break and do something else, or try a different language. I mix and match. That is why I never get stuck to the image or idea of a villain,” he reveals.

Adding a human touch is on top of his list as a prep for such roles. “I don’t try to play a villain on how it should be played in the conventional style of movie making in India,” says the 41-year-old.

As for his motivations, Sanyal derives that from the script itself.

“There is nothing special which I do thinking that it is a role of a villain,and thinking how I will walk or act. I just play it like a role. In my vocabulary, there is no thing such as a villain or negative role,” says the actor, who is currently busy shooting for Sanak, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra.