Chhaava box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal's film momentum slows down, earns over 24 crore

Box office report

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Chhaava earned ₹24.50 crore on day five, taking the total to ₹165.00 crore.

Although the fifth-day business of Vicky and Rashmika's film has managed to stay in double digits, it represents a decline from the previous earnings. The film earned ₹24 crore on day 4, which was a 50.52 per cent decline in the business.

The film registered an opening of ₹31 crore, following up with ₹37 crore on day two and ₹48.5 crore on day 3.

The historical film had an overall 26.12 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Tuesday. The morning shows registered 18.19 per cent footfall, with afternoon shows seeing 26.42 per cent footfall and evening shows seeing 33.76 per cent footfall.

About the film

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film’s score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

According to the Hindustan Times review, Chhaava “could have been a powerful tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Sambhaji. What stands between it and that goal, is bad editing and the excessive superherofication of the Maratha ruler. It's only in the moments where we see him humanised, where the film connects”.

Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Chhaava, tax-free in the state.