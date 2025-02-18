FWICE urges Maharashtra CM to make Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava tax-free in the state

FWICE's note

In the note, FWICE stated, "Chhaava depicts the incredible story of sacrifice, bravery, selflessness and sense of duty of the legendary Maratha Sambhaji. The movie is applauded by all age groups and the youth is greatly influenced by the story depicted in the movie."

"We appeal that the movie reaches a wider audience as the legacy and courage of this great Maratha king should be known to the generations to come. Our government strongly believes in 'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah'. This movie portrays exactly the same sentiments through the life story of the great Maratha King 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj'. FWICE has written to the Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadanvis and appealed to him to grant tax exemption status to the Hindi film 'Chaava'. We strongly believe that the movie should reach out to people not only in Maharashtra but across the nation," read FWICE's official statement.

More about the film

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over ₹121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the news. "'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the ₹100 cr mark..."'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.Vicky Kaushal impresses audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler.

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky admitted that playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was his "toughest role" yet."Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years," Vicky said.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.