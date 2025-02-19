Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film crosses 200 crore, is 1st Hindi film to do so in 2025

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 5: Chhaava continues to roar like a lion at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal film has not slowed down at the ticket window even during the weekdays. On its fifth day - Tuesday - the film earned over ₹25 crore in India and added a few more crores from overseas. This allowed the film to cross ₹200 crore worldwide. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 4: Vicky Kaushal film closer to ₹200 crore mark) Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal's film has raced past ₹ 200 crore.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Chhava has earned ₹165.75 crore net ( ₹198.85 crore gross) in India in its first five days. In addition, Chhaava has grossed ₹30 crore overseas, taking its global five-day haul to ₹228.85 crore. This has made Chhaava the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹200-crore mark in 2025. Naturally, it is also the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 now, beating the ₹168 crore mark of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.

Chhaava has done exceedingly well in the state of Maharashtra given its subject matter. The film is the biopic of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra. This has led to many centres in the state selling out shows days in advance and even big cities like Mumbai and Pune registering over 90% occupancy. Even on Tuesday, a working day, Pune theatres reported 70% occupancy for Chhaava.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Akshaye Khanna as Empreror Aurangzeb. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Chhaava was released in theatres on February 14 to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, but huge praise from the audiences.