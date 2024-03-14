Chhota Bheem teaser: Dholakpur's beloved superhero battles serpent and tiger in epic action saga. Watch

Chhota Bheem is one of India's most popular animated superhero series. The story is now all set to debut at the big screen as an action-packed motion picture. After the roaring success of HanuMan, it is time for children's lovable warrior Chhota Bheem to take the baton. On Thursday, the makers dropped the teaser of Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan. (Also read: Chhota Bheem inspired #JusticeForChutki trends. Memes take over Twitter) Chhota Bheem teaser: The first live-action adaptation of the animated show is directed by Rajiv Chilaka.

Watch Chhota Bheem action-filled teaser

The mythical tale, set in the ancient dystopian village of Dholakpur, is all about mystery, adventure, valour and heroism. The one-minute ten seconds teaser showcases Bheem, lovingly known as Chhota Bheem as the saviour of Dholakpur.

The video then cuts to the dark world of the serpent demon Damyaan, who wants to destroy the peace from Dholakpur and unleash the evil over mankind. Bheem struggles to fight the might warriors, serpent and tiger as he is the only hope for his villagers and the kingdom of Dholakpur. Apart from epic action seqeunces there is also depiction of sorcery through VFX. In the animation series, a 9-year-old boy Bheem is the main protagonist who is gifted with superhuman powers. Just like the magic potion in Disney's Gummy Bears and Asterix anthology, Bheem gets his powers by consuming his favourite delicacy laddoos. While there have been reports about Mukesh Khanna's Shaktiman's movie adaptation, there has been no confirmation about the same. In the times of massy action and noir thrillers, the audiences response to Chhota Bheem's theatrical release could indicate the fate of superhero genre in Indian cinema.

Child actor Yagya Bhasin plays the titular role in the movie. While Anupam Kher also plays a crucial role in his five seconds appearance in the teaser. The veteran actor's look from the movie symbolises a magician.

More about Chhota Bheem

While Anupam Kher essays the role of Guru Shambhu, Makarand Deshpande plays in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the cartoon series. Aashriya Mishra and Surabhi Tiwari portray Chutki and Tuntun Mausi respectively in the Rajiv Chilaka directorial. Niraj Vikram has penned the script of the live action entertainer. The movie is slated to release on May 24, 2024.

