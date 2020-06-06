Chhota Bheem makers react to Justice For Chutki trend, call it fake news: ‘They are all still kids’

tv

Jun 06, 2020

The makers of popular children’s animated show Chhota Bheem has addressed the viral #JusticeForChutki trend on Twitter. Sharing a statement on their official Facebook page, they called entire controversy ‘fake news’.

“#KillFakeNews #JusticeforChutki On behalf of Green Gold Animation, the makers of Chhota Bheem, we would like to thank all our fans and supporters who have shown lots of love to their favorite characters in Chhota Bheem. We would like everyone to know that all the characters in the show including Chhota Bheem, Chutki and Indumati are all still kids. The viral news stating the characters got married is false and we request everyone to refrain from commenting on it. Let our favorite kids be children only and let us not bring love and marriage into their innocent lives. Thank you Green Gold Management,” the statement read.

People began tweeting about lead character Bheem and his friend Chutki from the show after hearing rumours that he had ditched her for a princess. Fans made humorous tweets, seeking justice for Chutki after she was betrayed by ‘gold digger’ Bheem.

“Bheem played with chutki’s emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end.What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money?,” wrote an empathetic Twitter user. “Once a Cheater always a cheater... Chutki we stand by you Bheem Is a Gold Digger... Ladoo ka Paise wapas de saale,” read another tweet. “Bheem flirt boy n Gold digger. I stand with chutki stay Strong Bheem betrayed chutki for rich Girl indumati,” wrote another.

But even after the makers’ clarification, some are worried about the future of #Bhutki. “But what will happen when they grow up???? Will he choose indumati over chutki?? I need answer from the makers,” read a comment. “The only person mature about this whole thing is the one who wrote this statement from Green Gold,” read another comment.

