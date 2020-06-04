Twitter wants ‘Justice For Chutki’ after Chhota Bheem ditches her for Rajkumari Indumati: ‘Bhutki were couple goals’

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:22 IST

It’s the one Twitter trend you wouldn’t expect in the midst of a pandemic and a cyclone. Desi Twitter rallied behind Chutki from popular kids’ animated show Chhota Bheem after ‘gold-digger’ Bheem ditched her for a princess.

Apparently Bheem is all set to get hitched to Rajkumari Indumati, breaking the heart of his long-time best friend and laddu supplier Chutki. It’s Rahul-Anjali-Tina all over again. But it might be some consolation for Chutki that the world knows of the injustice she has suffered.

#JusticeForChutki

After watching bheem and indumati together 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lxT24qECWR — kaaraj wadhwa (@KaarajWadhwa) June 3, 2020

Support chutki in her tough time 😔🙏



Sign this petition : https://t.co/H0otzflukQ#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/mVC7Za2syo — I H S A R (@thatmumbaigurl) June 3, 2020

Man I hated chhota Bheem from the very start , I knew he was a player , a true fuckboi !

Chose Indumati over Chutki ...

He abandoned chutki , he didn't even cared about her feelings , her ladoos #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/v4uEMDZMAZ — ✝︎ (@dilseharmy) June 3, 2020

*after finding out Bheem is marrying Queen Induwati*



Chutki be like #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/TS2iy1BQPc — Ghaint Munda 🤟 (@ShankyMehta2509) June 3, 2020

#JusticeForChutki



She was a poem. He couldn't read it. pic.twitter.com/VqogQ2AoCc — Dildar Alom Chy (@dildar_chy) June 3, 2020

Memes flooded Twitter over the last two days and #JusticeForChutki trended across the country. “Bheem played with chutki’s emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end.What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money?,” wrote an empathetic Twitter user. “Once a Cheater always a cheater... Chutki we stand by you Bheem Is a Gold Digger... Ladoo ka Paise wapas de saale,” read another tweet. “Bheem flirt boy n Gold digger. I stand with chutki stay Strong Bheem betrayed chutki for rich Girl indumati,” wrote another.

Most Twitter users, however, were shocked to see why #JusticeForChutki was trending at all. “#JusticeForChutki is trending on twitter Corona,cyclone be like: ‘Haan ye karlo pehle’,” someone said in a tweet. Check out a few tweets:

When #JusticeForChutki is Trending On Twitter

Le Coronavirus to God : pic.twitter.com/mB2KfMqIbF — Don't Get Offended 🇮🇳 (@ig_sarcasm) June 3, 2020

#JusticeForChutki is trending on twitter



indins to Corona, cyclone pic.twitter.com/5M67J2NV3J — SHIVANI (@wtfshivi) June 3, 2020

Chhota Bheem is among the most popular shows for kids in the country. It has multiple spin-offs and movies and the brand is reportedly worth more than Rs 300 crore.

