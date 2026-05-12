Chitrangada Singh says she was once considered for a film directed by Aditya Dhar: ‘It was almost getting done’

Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres, it has dominated conversations everywhere. The film’s chart-topping success has catapulted filmmaker Aditya Dhar to nationwide fame, turning him into one of the most sought-after directors in the entertainment industry. Recently, Chitrangada Singh opened up about a similar opportunity she once had with the filmmaker – one that, unfortunately, never quite materialised.

Chitrangada Singh talked about working on a project with Aditya Dhar back in 2012.

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In a conversation with Variety India, the 49-year-old actor revealed that, like most moviegoers across the country, she too is obsessed with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, showering praise on newcomer Sara Arjun’s performance in particular. She also noted that Aditya Dhar’s filmmaking represents a significant shift within the industry, while reflecting on the immense amount of hard work both she and Dhar had invested in a project that ultimately never came to fruition.

Chitrangada Singh talks about working with Aditya Dhar

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{{^usCountry}} Chitrangada shared in the interview that she would love to collaborate with Aditya Dhar, calling him “brilliant” and crediting him with having “changed the whole system.” She also spoke about how deeply his passion for filmmaking inspires her. The Housefull 5 actor further revealed that the two had been in talks to make a film together back in 2012, and that Dhar had even created an “amazing” character specifically for her. However, the project was ultimately never announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chitrangada shared in the interview that she would love to collaborate with Aditya Dhar, calling him “brilliant” and crediting him with having “changed the whole system.” She also spoke about how deeply his passion for filmmaking inspires her. The Housefull 5 actor further revealed that the two had been in talks to make a film together back in 2012, and that Dhar had even created an “amazing” character specifically for her. However, the project was ultimately never announced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “Who doesn't want to work with him? I'd love to, obviously, because he's brilliant and has changed the whole system. How many people are going to go back, rewrite and introspect? Just to see that kind of passion in filmmaking is so inspiring. I was going to do a film with Aditya Dhar, called ‘Sufi’. Around 2012, he and I were constantly in touch and trying very hard to get this film made. And there was a lot of back and forth. He'd written this amazing character for me, it was almost getting done, and we were going to announce the film. But it didn't happen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “Who doesn't want to work with him? I'd love to, obviously, because he's brilliant and has changed the whole system. How many people are going to go back, rewrite and introspect? Just to see that kind of passion in filmmaking is so inspiring. I was going to do a film with Aditya Dhar, called ‘Sufi’. Around 2012, he and I were constantly in touch and trying very hard to get this film made. And there was a lot of back and forth. He'd written this amazing character for me, it was almost getting done, and we were going to announce the film. But it didn't happen.” {{/usCountry}}

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Chitrangada also revealed that she recently reconnected with the filmmaker while reaching out to congratulate him on the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Looking back at their old text conversations, she realised just how hard the two of them had worked in an attempt to bring the project to life.

What’s next for Chitrangada Singh?

On the work front, Chitrangada Singh is set to appear in the upcoming drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, inspired by real-life events surrounding the Galwan Valley clash. Starring alongside Salman Khan, she will portray the wife of an Indian Army colonel played by the actor. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is being produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Additionally, she is also set to host the new UAE-based startup reality show Falcons of Majlis alongside Suniel Shetty, with filming scheduled to begin in July 2026.

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