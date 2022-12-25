Christmas lights of Delhi have my heart: Nikita Rawal

Who would miss a chance to visit Delhi when it’s Christmas and #shaadiseason here? This very thought is what drove actor Nikita Rawal to the Capital. We caught up with the 32-year-old at her fave shopping spot, Khan Market, for a fun chat on all things Christmassy, how she plays Santa all year long, and much more. Read on!

‘Delhi doesn’t do subtle’

The sparkling lights and red-green decor across the city is overwhelming for the Mumbaikar: “I’m amazed at the beauty of Delhi! The holiday cheer is infectious. The Capital doesn’t do subtle,” she says, adding, “I know I have limited time, but I want to do everything — meet everyone, love everyone, heal everyone. Being in Delhi makes me want to be everywhere all at once (laughs)!”

‘You can be a Santa every day’

The actor, who tasted fame with films such as Garam Masala (2005), has adopted 60 children who tested positive for HIV. “You can call me their mother,” says Rawal, insisting that spreading cheer must not be exclusive to Christmas. “Don’t wait for December. You don’t have to be Santa for one day, or only during the holidays. You can be a Santa every day,” she says, adding that she wants to create a healing space for everyone through her NGO.

‘Dilli shaadis live up to their name’

Rawal also attended a friend’s wedding on this trip to the city. Having heard so much about #DilliWaliShaadi, her expectations were more than met: “I keep hearing about Delhi’s wedding season. Now that I’ve finally experienced it, I know these Dilli shaadis live up to their name.” Another thing she’s enamoured by is the winter fashion trends here, from long boots to trench coats. “I just love this season as we don’t have thand in Mumbai,” she adds.

‘Will perform in Feb’

Trained in Kathak, Kuchipudi and some folk dance forms, Rawal reveals that her first-ever Kathak performance in Delhi is scheduled for February 18, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium. “Delhiites understand culture and the value of performing arts,” she says, adding that while she has represented India globally on many occasions, the thought of performing in Kamani gives her jitters: “It’s huge! The crowd here knows their art.”

Cheat days at Chandni Chowk, shopping at Khan Market

Not just the cultural milieu, Rawal is also in love with the food here, and Chandni Chowk’s Paranthe Wali Gali is where she heads to for some indulgence. “That’s my go-to place when I am craving junk food, which is all the time (laughs),” says Rawal. And for retail therapy, Khan Market is the answer. “I could spend all day walking around here,” she adds.

