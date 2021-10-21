Chunky Panday reaches Ananya Panday's house as NCB raids her residence, watch

Chunky Panday made his way to his daughter, actor Ananya Panday's house after news broke out that a team of Narcotics Control Bureau raided her Mumbai residence. Chunky was photographed in his car.

Ananya has also been summoned to the NCB office for questioning on Thursday. The raid at Ananya's house took place simultaneously with the NCB raid at Shah Rukh Khan's house.

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are childhood friends. They have often been spotted together at gatherings and even photographed attending IPL matches in the past. Ananya has also spoken about her bond with Shah Rukh in the past, adding that he is like her ‘second dad.’

The raids at Shah Rukh and Ananya's homes took place hours after Shah Rukh made his first public appearance since his son, Aryan Khan's arrest. The 23-year-old was arrested earlier this month in a drug-related case.

Shah Rukh was photographed visiting Aryan at the Arthur Road Jail on Thursday morning in Mumbai. As he walked out of the jail, he was clicked greeting an elderly woman and others sitting outside the jail with folded hands and made his way to his car.

However, he was mobbed by the media that was present outside the jail. Shah Rukh was accompanied by a bodyguard, who helped him get into his car amid the crowd.

Aryan was taken into NCB custody on October 2 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise. He was arrested on October 3. His bail plea has been rejected multiple times. After the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court rejected his plea again on Wednesday, October 20, Aryan's legal team decided to approach Bombay high court. A hearing of his plea will take place on October 26.