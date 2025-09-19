Chunky Panday responds as Farah Khan teases, ‘Why are you happier with Ahaan Panday’s success than Ananya's?'

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited actor Chunky Panday’s house for her new vlog with cook Dilip. Together, they cooked pasta and had some fun conversations. During the vlog, noticing Chunky’s love for Saiyaara, Farah asked him why he wasn’t as happy about his daughter Ananya Panday’s success as he was for Ahaan Panday’s success, and here’s what the actor had to say. Chunky Panday on Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday's success.

Chunky Panday explains why he's happier for Ahaan's success

While talking to Chunky, Farah revealed that she used to have a crush on him when she was young because of his good looks and long hair. To this, Chunky replied, “I was like Chunky Saiyaara re.”

Farah then said, “Saiyaara ki success se sabse zyada khush ek hi aadmi hai (There is only one man who is the happiest about Saiyaara’s success), not even Aditya Chopra, Mohit Suri or Ahaan Panday’s father, it’s Chunky. You have taken it too personally, but Ananya ki success se (with Ananya’s success) you are not so happy.”

Chunky explained, “No, I am happy about her success too, but I don’t show it. For Ananya, I am a little nervous. Kabhi socha nahi tha Saiyaara itna chalegi (I never thought Saiyaara would run this much) and will become such a big hit. Jab yeh bacche chote the (When these kids were little), tab we used to clap when they talked, threw a party when they started walking and now when they are performing on screen, it’s the happiest feeling.”

Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday's work

Ananya Panday made her grand Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s 2019 film Student of the Year 2. The film, which also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, received mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹95.5 crore against a budget of ₹65 crore. She then went on to feature in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan and others, but it was movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and shows like Call Me Bae that earned her recognition. She was most recently seen in Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Ahaan Panday, on the other hand, made his debut with Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama, Saiyaara, alongside Aneet Padda, which released in 2025. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences and opened strongly at the box office, collecting ₹21.5 crore. The film emerged as the highest-grossing romantic drama ever in Indian cinema, earning ₹569.75 crore worldwide. The film made both Ahaan and Aneet overnight sensations.