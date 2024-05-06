Comedian Kettan Singh apologises after Karan Johar gets upset with his mimicry of him: ‘Didn't want to hurt’

Filmmaker Karan Johar made a rare Instagram post on Sunday night, expressing disappointment at a TV show promo. Karan said that he watched a comedian mimic him in an unflattering manner but did not name the show, the comedian or the channel. Many suspected Karan was talking about the promo for Madness Machaenge, starring Kettan Singh. The comedian has now responded to Karan's criticism. (Also read: Karan Johar upset with comedian's mimicry of him 'in exceptionally poor taste': Is he talking about this show?) Karan Johar was upset after watching a video of Kettan Singh mocking him.

Kettan's apology

Kettan told Times Now in an interview that his intention was never to hurt Karan., "I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

Kettan said Karan likely did not watch the full episode but just the promo. “I would like to see the reactions of people and Karan sir after watching the episode. I don't want to offend, sir. Many artists don't mimic Karan sir. I used to do it a couple of years ago on The Kapil Sharma Show. I did it for the first time on Madness Machayenge. Apart from my apology, I am not thinking of anything else,” he said.

Karan Johar's post

In his Instagram post, Karan Johar wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom... and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel... a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste... I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"