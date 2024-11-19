Comedian's mimicry of Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol singing Senorita wows fans: ‘ZNMD 2 contract pakka’

Writer-director-producer Bharat Kukreti recently posted a video of comedian Kettan Singh that made Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) fans happy. Comedian Kettan Singh can be seen serenading Bharat, actor Rashami Desai and the rest of the guests with Senorita from the film. But what caught everyone’s attention was how well he mimicked Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol’s voices. (Also Read: Rakesh Roshan says he made son Hrithik Roshan ‘uncomfortable’ on Karan Arjun set: He had to travel by train with unit) Comedian Kettan Singh mimicked Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol while singing Senorita.

Kettan mimics Farhan, Hrithik, Abhay

“Madhouse of talent @kettansingh regaling everyone with this masterpiece!!” wrote Bharat, sharing the video. The video shows him, Rashami, and other guests looking in amazement as Kettan drifts between singing like Farhan, Hrithik, or Abhay. The video has racked up more than 4 million views since it was posted.

Musician Salim Merchant, as did cricketer Harbhajan Singh, commented under the post with laughter emojis. Actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, “Too good,” while Anup Soni commented, “Superb.” Rashami left laughter and heart emojis under the video. Numerous other ZNMD fans also commented, calling him ‘talented’ or with laughter emojis.

Internet reacts

One fan was so enthused to see the rendition of Senorita that they commented, “Dude, ZNMD Fan spotted.” Another hilariously wrote, “ZNMD 2 ka singing contract bhai ka pakka. (Brother you’ll definitely get a singing contract for ZNMD 2)” One fan wrote with laughter emojis, “Hritik was unexpected.” Another wrote, “I have been wrong all this time i thought the song was sung by Farhan Akhtar.”

Several people noted that while Kettan was skilled at mimicking Farhan and Hrithik, he struggled a bit to replicate Abhay’s tone. “Naah he didn’t sounded like Abhay Deol but the other two,” noted one fan. One user wrote, “Abhay Deol ka awaz nhi nikla baki, Hrithik aur Farhan ka on point tha. (You couldn’t replicate Abhay Deol’s voice, Hrithik and Farhan were on point)” Another hilariously wrote, “Abhay Deol wants to know your location.”

Zoya Akhtar directed ZNMD, a road-trip buddy film with the trio in the lead. Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, and Naseeruddin Shah also starred in the film, which did well critically and at the box office.