Shubman Gill is very cute but unfortunately there's nothing that is happening: Ridhima Pandit amid marriage rumours

Reacting to recent buzz that she was getting married to cricketer Shubman Gill in December 2024, TV actor Ridhima Pandit has once again made it clear that there is no truth to such claims. In an interview with Filmygyan, she was asked if she was dating him,. She said 'there's nothing happening' between the two. Also read: Ridhima Pandit breaks silence on Shubman Gill wedding rumours Ridhima Pandit says Shubman Gill is 'very cute' amid speculation about them dating.

‘Unfortunately nothing’s happening'

Ridhima said, “No (about dating Shubman)! Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sports person, but main unhe jaanti nahi (I don't know him). Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei (If I ever meet him, we will laugh about this). I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening.”

Wedding rumours

In May, Ridhima reacted to rumours of her marriage with Shubman. Her response came after reports claimed that the Bahu Hamari Rajinikant actor would tie the knot with the cricketer in December 2024. As the wedding speculation spread, Ridhima set the record straight in a video she posted on Instagram Stories.

In it, she said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news.”

Ridhima's earlier response to the rumours

In June, Ridhima shared a cryptic post soon after denying Shubman Gill wedding rumours. Resharing an Instagram post, Ridhima wrote, "After yesterday (Friday) and the whole of this morning (Saturday), I am not sure if it is a wise idea to confirm the same, but yes… I might not look like a private person, but I am." The original post that she shared read, "Private people know how to post on social media regularly and still live a life you don't know anything about."

She added, "My milestones are something that I will always, always share with you all. I would never hide it because why? Rumours are essentially someone's figment of imagination. I don't wish to entertain them. I always want to be in the news for the right reasons, and my audiences know that. So, thank you for all the love always. Ted talk over and out..."

Shubman is yet to react to the marriage speculation. Earlier, there were rumours that he was dating Sara Tendulkar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter.

Who is Ridhima Pandit?

Ridhima is known for television shows such as Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She was seen on Bigg Boss OTT season 1 in 2021. In 2019, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the second runner-up. She was also seen in the web series Hum - I'm Because of Us.