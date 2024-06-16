Congress leader urges Shah Rukh Khan to visit former 'mentor' as he battles illness: 'This feels like my final plea...'

Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge Shah Rukh Khan to visit his former teacher, brother Eric D'Souza, as she informed the actor about his deteriorating health. Asking Shah Rukh to visit his mentor in Goa, the Congress leader said in a video that Eric's condition was 'really deteriorating'. She called Eric Shah Rukh's 'mentor' in another tweet. Also read | Vijay Sethupathi praises Shah Rukh Khan: 'I have been surprised to hear his voice' Shah Rukh Khan with brother Eric D'Souza on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai (right).

'Your visit would mean the world to him'

"Kindly spare a few minutes to come and visit him. Mumbai is not very far from Goa. It is just an hour's flight... his health is really deteriorating, and he can't speak anymore," she said in the clip. Szarita tweeted alongside the video, "This feels like my final plea, my last attempt to reach out to @iamsrk to humbly request his presence by the side of brother Eric S D'Souza."

She added, “Each day, brother's health weakens, his condition worsening with every passing moment. Mumbai, just an hour away by flight, holds the possibility of bringing solace to his ailing heart. DASU has left an indelible mark on all of our lives, shaping us into who we are today through his unwavering commitment to instilling values. Your visit would mean the world to him, a beacon of hope in his darkest hours.”

‘He was a mentor, a guiding light’

In another tweet, the Congress leader shared a clip of Eric and Shah Rukh from an old episode of the TV show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The two shared a long hug as they met on the show.

Clarifying Shah Rukh's connection to Eric, she tweeted, "To all those who may doubt, let me share this video that should dispel any uncertainties about the connection between @iamsrk and brother Eric S D'Souza. To those wondering why such a meeting matter, understand that brother Eric was more than a stranger to him — he was a mentor, a guiding light. I do this in honor of my mentor, so that he may find peace knowing their bond is cherished and recover or move to a happier place."