‘Conservative Muslims’ Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan didn't want Malaika Arora to do Munni Badnam Hui, says Dabangg director

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg not only became a blockbuster but also started Bollywood’s cop universe. One of its biggest highlights was the chartbuster song Munni Badnam Hui, featuring Malaika Arora. However, in a recent interview with Screen, director Abhinav Kashyap revealed that Salman and Arbaaz Khan were initially against Malaika doing the iconic number—and shared how she eventually convinced them. Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan weren't keen on Malaika Arora doing Munni Badnam Hui.

Abhinav revealed that Arbaaz was uncomfortable with the idea of his then-wife being labelled an “item girl.” He said, “He didn’t like the fact that his wife will be labelled as an ‘item girl’. Arbaaz and Salman, no matter whatever they say, are actually very conservative Muslims. Malaika also had her own differences with Salman over her outfits. They want their women covered up. So, they didn’t want her to do the item song.”

Explaining how Malaika stood her ground, Abhinav added, “But Malaika is a strong and independent woman, she makes her own choices. When she was offered this, she said yes. It took some persuasion for Arbaaz to agree. She told him that it’s nothing vulgar, just dancing only, and it’s all family around in the song, what are you scared of? And of course, that song went on to break so many records.”

The director also revealed that Salman was initially not a part of the song but insisted on being included after realising its potential. The team then reworked the sequence to feature Salman alongside Sonu Sood and Malaika.

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son, Arhaan, in 2002. After 18 years of marriage, they separated in 2016, with their divorce finalised in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan, while he and Malaika continue to co-parent their son.

About Dabangg

Released in 2010, the action-comedy was produced by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions in collaboration with Dhilin Mehta’s Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. The film starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Sonu Sood in lead roles, with Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mahie Gill in pivotal parts. A huge box office success, Dabangg grossed ₹215 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹41 crore.