Encashing on controversies, a wise move?

Films and shows being made on controversies and tragedies is not a new phenomenon, but there’s always a right time for these projects to be made. However, the recent announcements regarding Titanic’s re-release and Ramayana’s airing on TV seem to imply that makers only care about cashing in on a controversy at the time that they deem is right. Ramayan will air again on TV

James Cameron‘s Titanic is scheduled to re-release to Netflix on July 1, a few days after the Titan submersible mishap that claimed the lives of five people onboard, who were diving to the location of the Titanic shipwreck. People soon started calling out the streaming giant for its bad timing and being insensitive for announcing the release of the film soon after the tragedy, hoping it would call off or postpone the release. Though it was confirmed later that the deal to bring the iconic film back was finalised much before the OceanGate disaster, netizens feel the streamer should consider delaying the re-release.

On the other hand, amid the ongoing controversy around the theatrical release Adipurush and the fact that it has hurt the religious sentiments of many people, Shemaroo TV has announced that the original Ramayana would air on the small screen again, starting next week. The epic mythological tale was aired during the pandemic also on popular demand, and now to calm down angered audience after watching Adipurush, airing the show seems to be a good idea.

But the bigger question remains: Is it a wise and ethical move to cash in on such controversies? How would the audience respond to the same? Stakeholders weigh in on the matter.

Atul Mohan, trade analyst

If one has invested so much money in a project, they’ll look for the right time to encash it. It’s a smart business move to get more viewership, and then ethics don’t come into the picture. The younger generation, who might not have seen the original Ramayana or Titanic, would look at it as a good option that a TV channel and an OTT platform has made it available for them. Those who’ve watched Adipurush, they know the mistakes in the film, so it’s good that they can revisit Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana.

Anees Bazmee, Director

This is the era of cutthroat competition in the film industry, so whatever one deems is good for their business, they should not think twice before going for it. The tragedy that happened with OceanGate submersible was unfortunate. A classic film like Titanic should be released whenever, so that people can enjoy it... That should not be linked to any controversy. Some people might have objected to this as it may have hurt feelings, but you can’t please everyone. And if Ramayana is being aired again because of the Adipurush controversy, there also, I don’t feel it is wrong because this is the actual and real story, which everyone should watch.

Taran Adarsh, trade expert

Capitalising in controversies is not a new thing and has been going on for several decades. In the wake of Adipurush criticism, I think it was bound to happen. Somewhere down the line, it is a democracy. It is a wise move because people should watch Ramayana. But, when we talk about the personal tragedy of oceangate, I don’t know how people will react, there would be divided opinions. Titanic itself is a film based on a huge tragedy but, I agree re-releasing it so soon after the Titan submersible mishap isn’t right on humanitarian grounds.

Girish Johar, Producer and film business expert

Making a business out of anyone’s tragedy is not a good or right thing to do. It can get a postponement, keeping the issue and audience’ feedback in mind. That has happened also in the past. Adipurush also got pushed after the feedback of the audience. We should not do commercial business on a tragedy. Everyone has been cashing on controversies for a while now, it is not new. As a fraternity member, I believe it is taken as a marketing tool, and not for harming anyone. Any publicity in film is good publicity, be it positive or negative. I don’t think Ramayan airing is hurting any sentiments or emotions. It is harmless. But in any other case, if you’re exploiting a controversy for a selfish reason, then that is wrong.

Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar

It is a hardcore marketing strategy and a great opportunity. We have given the rights to select channels, and whoever has the right business acumen, they will look for the right time to make the most of it. It is a very negative approach to call it exploitation. People want to see Ramayana and TV and streaming platforms are helping in bringing it back. Agar ek achha granth ya classic wapis aata hai, then what’s wrong with it? Why correlate it with Adipurush? Cinema is a commercial art form, and if you don’t make enough money, how would you churn out more projects?

Dipika Chikhlia, Actor

From an audience’s point of view, it’s one of the best ways you subside a controversy and the hurt that has gone along with it. There is a lot of anguish and pain with the release of the dialogues and the looks of Adipurush. When it comes to the channels, its not a noble cause in their head, it’s definitely just encashing on the TRPs. This is smart marketing. The audience will anyway have a very good response to the re-release of Ramayana. When you make something which has a soul, which is made with a very good intention, it is noted. A good film or a good television show will always work. I’m sure it will take people another 50 years to surpass this Ramayana. At this point, whatever is made cannot even be put into comparison with Ramayana to be honest.