Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor reunite in London, fans react: ‘Can I be a Kapoor sister too?’

Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor is in London at her sister Sonam Kapoor's home. They are joined there by their cousin Janhvi Kapoor as well. Rhea took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos and videos from her London trip. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor reacts as husband Anand Ahuja shares new post featuring her with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. See birthday pic) Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are having the best time together in London.

Rhea's post from London

In the first photo, Sonam and Janhvi are seen sharing a laugh while sitting at what looks like a fancy restaurant. Janhvi is wearing a white top and Sonam is in an orange dress. Both have their eyes closed as they share big laughs. The next photo shows a street in London, flanked by beautiful buildings. Then Rhea offered a closer look at what the fam had for dinner. She also shared a picture from Sonam's house, which was all decked up for a dinner party. The dining table was perfectly laid out with flowers and candles with menu cards resting on porcelain plates.

The final entry was a cute video of Rhea filming herself in the mirror when her husband Karan Boolani photobombs her. Sharing the post, Rhea captioned it, “Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight.” Janhvi commented on it with a heart emoji. A person commented, “Where to sign up to be a part of this gang?” Another echoed the idea, “Can I be a Kapoor sister? Hehe.” A fan wrote, “So beautiful Kapoor family.”

About Sonam

Sonam lives in London with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. Sonam, daughter of Hindi cinema star Anil Kapoor, started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has since featured in movies such as Delhi-6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Neerja, and The Zoya Factor.

Recently, she took to social media to share photos from her birthday party in a red gown. Along with the photos, the actor wrote, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in a red dress ask for her birthday? Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #9thjune #gemini #birthdaygirl."

This was Sonam's first birthday since the birth of her son Vayu in August of last year. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Janhvi is the daughter of Sonam's father Anil Kapoor's elder brother Boney Kapoor and his second wife, late actor Sridevi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON