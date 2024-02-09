Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa trailer: Vidyut Jammwal pulls off jaw-dropping stunts in intense action thriller. Watch

Trust Vidyut Jammwal to leave no stones unturned when it comes to action! The actor unleashes some jaw-dropping stunt sequences in the trailer of his highly anticipated next, titled Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. The trailer of the film, which is also produced by the actor, was released on Friday. (Also read: OTT releases this week: Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu to Dhanush's Captain Miller) Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with a promise made by two brothers as they dream to enter an elusive action game titled ‘Maidaan’ and win it. One of the brothers is played by Vidyut, and the trailer reveals that his brother went missing. Arjun Rampal is revealed to be the owner of this game, where he announces that the rules and laws are made by him. “You’re married to the game now. So please be royal in this relationship,” he adds.

Nora Fatehi stars as Vidyut's love interest in the film, whereas Amy Jackson is seen in some action sequences that reveal that she might be knowing the truth of what happened to the second brother. The trailer sees Vidyut face off in the game that involves some jaw-dropping action set pieces, where he is seen jumping off a moving vehicle and fighting a number of goons.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Merit se upar aaya hu (I am here because of my merit) this line suits this man Vidyut Jammwal... VJ We are proud of you.” Another said, “Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal combo will be the best. All the best to the whole team.” A comment also read, “Vidyut Jammwal is the real action star who deserves more credit.”

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is directed by Aditya Datt, and produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed. Aditya Datt, Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin, and Mohinder Pratap Singh have written the screenplay of the film, which hits theatres on February 23.

