De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's Singh film opens weaker than part 1

The first day box office figures are in for De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay Devgn's latest release and latest sequel. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan and is off to a lacklustre start. De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 1: The film released in theatres on Friday.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹8.50 crore. Which means, it has not even been able to surpass the first day collections of part one.

De De Pyaar De BO report

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Meezan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in key roles. After convincing his own family of his relationship with a much younger girlfriend, Ajay character must now win over her family.

However, seems like there were not too many buyers for this rom-com on Friday. For reference, De De Pyaar De part 1 collected ₹10.41 crore (including Thursday previews) in 2019.

But the numbers also show that it has performed better than Ajay's last release, Son of Sardaar 2. That film earned approximately ₹6.75 on Day 1. Ajay's Raid 2 had a far better reception earlier this year, raking in ₹19.25 crore on Day 1 alone. Released on a national holiday, Raid 2 enjoyed high occupancy rates (over 34% overall) and a strong word-of-mouth push that propelled it past the ₹100 crore mark within days.

About the movie

While interacting with the media in Delhi during film promotions, Ajay Devgn highlighted the importance of "self-belief" and asked individuals to follow their "instinct" and work hard.

"You really need to believe in yourself. You need to trust your instincts and keep working. I don't think there's a place for too much insecurity. I think life is too short for that," said Ajay Devgn.

The 'Singham' actor also shared words of advice for the young and upcoming actors. He encouraged the individuals to follow their passions wholeheartedly in life without worrying about success and failure.

"I keep telling the younger generation also. If you really like something from your heart, go ahead and do it. Whether it works or not, we'll see later. If you like something from your heart, then you should do it," added Ajay Devgn.

HT's review of De De Pyaar De

The HT review for the movie said, “De De Pyaar De 2 works not because it surprises you, but because it stays honest about what it is: a breezy, mildly chaotic take on modern relationships. With Madhavan and Ajay at the centre and a cast that never slacks, it makes for an easy watch.”