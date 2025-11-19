Deepika Padukone admits she regrets some of her past film choices: 'What was I thinking?'

In a career spanning 18 years, Deepika Padukone has appeared in some of the most successful Indian films of all time, starting with her debut, Om Shanti Om, and continuing through to the pan-India blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. However, she has also experienced failure with some of her films, which have underperformed at the box office, and others have not resonated with critics. In a recent interview, a candid Deepika admitted that sometimes she does look back at some of her choices with regret. Deepika Padukone has worked in 33 films over an 18-year career.(Photo: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone on film choices

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika elaborated on what she values while selecting projects at this stage in her career. “The only non-negotiable is authenticity. Anything that doesn’t feel true to me doesn’t cut. Sometimes people offer a lot of money and think that’s enough, but it isn’t. And the reverse is also true—some things may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I’ll stand by it.”

The actor then admitted that she didn’t always have this clarity of thought, though. “Was I always this clear? Maybe not. But I’ve reached that clarity now. Do I sometimes look back and think, ‘What was I thinking?’ Of course. That’s part of learning. Maybe 10 years from now, I’ll question some of today’s choices. But right now, they feel honest,” added Deepika.

Deepika's upcoming films

Deepika currently has two films in the pipeline. She has a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action entertainer also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji, apart from a large ensemble cast. The film is set to release in April 2026. Deepika will then collaborate with Atlee for his untitled Allu Arjun-starrer, tentatively referred to as AA22xA6. The film will release in 2027.