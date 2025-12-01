Deepika Padukone calls husband Ranveer Singh ‘so edible’ in flirty comment on Instagram, fans call her naughty

Actor Ranveer Singh’s look for the IFFI closing ceremony didn’t just turn heads, it made his wife Deepika Padukone swoon too. The actor couldn’t resist dropping a flirty and fun comment on his latest Instagram post, calling her husband “so edible”. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018.

Deepika comments on Ranveer’s post

On Sunday, Ranveer treated fans to a glimpse of his suave side by sharing photos of his look for the IFFI closing ceremony. The actor looked sophisticated in a tailored black bandhgala, perfectly paired with matching shoes and dark sunglasses. He shared the images while tagging the designer label Tom Ford.

His style didn’t go unnoticed as Deepika was quick to show her approval. The actor took to the comment section to drop a flirty text writing, “Oh Soo Edible!" along with a drooling face emoji.

Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.

Their fans were quick to flood the comment section, sharing how they are loving this playful peek into the couple’s off-screen romance.

“Lucky wifey,” one shared, with another writing, “just suggesting; look after yourself & Ranveer very well. Both of you is asset to Indian audience.”

“Aww so romantic,” one commented, with one fan saying, “We love you deepveer”. “Naughty gal,” one shared. Another wrote, “I find it adorable.” “You read my mind, sis,” one fan shared.

When it comes to Ranveer and Deepika’s love story, they started dating during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. They got married on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, in the presence of family and close friends. They unveiled their wedding video only five years later, on the premiere episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Season 8, on Disney+ Hotstar. Ranveer and Deepika became parents to a daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September last year.

What’s next for Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer will soon be seen in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's next, titled King, which also stars Suhana Khan.