Deepika Padukone on shifting priorities from career to Dua: ‘Still navigating this new life’

Deepika on motherhood

Deepika, along with Shah Rukh Khan, took part in a session on the first day of WAVES 2025, in Mumbai on Thursday. During the session, she spoke about how life has changed for her since becoming a mother.

Reflecting on how her life has changed since becoming a mother, Deepika said, “I'm discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood. The minute you've had a child, you're now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I've led my life, it's been so much about me -- leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you're caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything".

She added, "I’ve always wanted to be a mother, so I'm enjoying every bit of that, but I'm now also navigating what this new life for me post motherhood is. That person comes before you. I don't think I've found the answer to that yet."

During the session, Shah Rukh also said that he thinks she will be a ‘wonderful mother’ to her daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh. He said, “I just want to add one more thing, which is very personal, so please excuse me if I’m stepping beyond boundaries. But I think the role she’s going to play the best, Inshallah, is that of a mother now with Dua. I think she’s really going to be a wonderful mother.”

Ranveer and Deepika embrace parenthood

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On the professional front, Ranveer has exciting projects lined up, including Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika's next potential project might be with Shah Rukh Khan in the film King, though she hasn't officially confirmed it yet. Her last release was Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD.