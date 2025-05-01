Shah Rukh Khan talks about Deepika Padukone as a mother to Dua: 'Excuse me if I’m stepping beyond boundaries'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on Thursday. They took part in a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler at WAVES, where Shah Rukh stated that he thinks the ‘best role’ Deepika will play is that of a mother. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone gets a helping hand from Mira Rajput as she fixes her dress at WAVES 2025 Summit) Mumbai: Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler at the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).(PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan on Deepika being a ‘wonderful mother’

Shah Rukh was talking about his Pathaan and Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika at the summit when he said that he thinks she will be a ‘wonderful mother’ to her daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh. He said, “I just want to add one more thing, which is very personal, so please excuse me if I’m stepping beyond boundaries. But I think the role she’s going to play the best, Inshallah, is that of a mother now with Dua. I think she’s really going to be a wonderful mother.”

Deepika and Ranveer became parents on September 8, 2024, when she gave birth to a baby girl. In November the same year, they announced her name on Instagram, writing, “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह. ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” They also posted a sweet picture of her feet while making the announcement. Deepika has taken a break from work since she announced her pregnancy in February 2024.

About WAVES 2025

The first WAVES is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai. Numerous stars like Shah Rukh, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Deepika, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini and others have arrived at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the four-day event on Thursday. The summit is an initiative by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. More than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups are expected to participate from over 90 countries.