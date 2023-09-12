After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone congratulates PM Narendra Modi on 'groundbreaking' success of G20 Summit in India

Several Bollywood celebrities have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful presidency of G20 and the recent G20 Summit in Delhi. Joining them is actor Deepika Padukone. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories and called it India's 'remarkable accomplishment' as she spoke about the G20 Summit. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, had also congratulated PM Modi for the success of the summit. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt has also tweeted about the summit, calling it, 'a historic moment for India'. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Narendra Modi for G20 Summit

Deepika on India hosting G20 Summit

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have talked about the recent G20 Summit on social media, and praised PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with a photo of various flags at the G20 Summit venue in Delhi, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Congratulations on hosting groundbreaking G20 Summit! A remarkable accomplishment showcasing our nation's potential to the world."

Deepika continued to write, "A true testament to our ability to mobilise global action, strengthen solidarity and lead the way to a brighter future. One Earth. One Family. One future." She also tagged PM Modi on Instagram Stories.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Stories to hail PM Modi.

Ranveer Singh lauds PM Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Ranveer also congratulated the Prime Minister. He, too, took to Instagram Reels to share a post by PM Modi. Along with it, Ranveer wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future.”

What Alia Bhatt tweeted about G20 Summit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A recent recipient of the National Film Awards for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success the G20 Summit in Delhi.

On Monday, she took to Twitter (formerly X) and wrote along with a video shared by PM Modi, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. A historic moment for India… Congratulations to hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for successfully hosting the G20 Summit. Such a proud moment to witness this monumental event that fosters unity between nations and bridges alliances for a better future. This summit is a testament to our country's leadership on the global stage!"

Shah Rukh's message for PM Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prior to this, actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose Jawan released last week and has been setting box office records, had also congratulated PM Narendra Modi on the success of the summit.

He had tweeted on Sunday, "Congratulations to hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…”

G20 Summit

The recent summit, hosted under India's presidency of the G20, was attended by heads of state and delegates from across the world. The event, for which the city was decked up over days, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to One Earth One Family One Future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON