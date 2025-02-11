Deepika Padukone praises PM Narendra Modi in new Pariksha Pe Charcha video, shares his lessons with students

Actor Deepika Padukone opened up about her school days, how she expresses herself and interacted with several students as she appeared on the latest episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared a clip from the episode, where she also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut invites Deepika Padukone to be her first customer at new Himachal cafe. Heres's why) Deepika Padukone interacted with students during an episode on Pariksha Pe Charcha.

What Deepika said

In the video, Deepika was seen interacting with several school children. She began, “Main bohot hi naughty bachchi thi. Main humesha sofas pe, tables pe, chair pe chad ke kudna… Kabhi kabhi hum bohot stress ho jaate hain. Jaise main Maths mein bilkul weak thi aur aaj bhi hoon. Jaise Narendra Modi ji ne apne kitaab Exam Warriors mein like hain, ‘Express never suppress.’ (I was a naughty kid at school who used to jump around sofas, tables and chairs. We also get stressed a lot. Like I was so weak in Maths and still am. Narendra Modi had also shared in his book to express, never suppress) So always express yourself whether it is with your friends, family, parents, teachers. Journaling is a great way to express yourself.”

Deepika gives mental health tips to kids

Deepika also opened up about the time she had depression. She also interacted with students on a fun activity where she asked all of them to identify one strength and write it down. She thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to interact with the students and wished all of them the very best for the examinations. The entire episode will be released on February 12.

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again in 2024. Her 2018 release Padmaavat, re-released in theatres last week. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the historical drama also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.