Deepika Padukone decks up in cream to offer prayers at Tirupati temple amid tight security; Anisha and parents join her

Deepika Padukone visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple amid tight security on Friday. The actor could be seen seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. Videos of Deepika making her way inside the temple as well as leaving after offering prayers with her family have surfaced online. Deepika was dressed in a cream and golden ethnic look and was seen with a red stole around her as she left the temple premises. Also read: Deepika Padukone seeks blessings of Lord Venkateswara with sister Anisha

Deepika Padukone's Tirupati visit

Deepika Padukone prayed at Tirupati temple on Friday.

A day earlier, on Thursday evening, Deepika had arrived in Tirumala with her sister Anisha to seek blessings. She was dressed in black as she visited the temple. Deepika's Tirupati visit comes at a time when she is gearing up for the release of her film Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Fighter's first song Sher Khul Gaye was unveiled by the cast and makers on Friday.

More about Fighter

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser for the film featuring Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. The teaser showcased the lead actors flying high in their jets and performing aerial stunts. The teaser ended on a high note with the film's song Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Fighter will hit theatres on January 25 next year.

In the coming months, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. The film also features veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as one of her upcoming films. The action film's star-studded ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and many others.

