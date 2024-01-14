Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh groove with pap on Sher Khul Gaye at Mumbai airport. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a surprise waiting for them when they landed back in Mumbai. As the couple were leaving the airport, a paparazzo impressed them by performing the signature steps of Sher Khul Gaye, the popular dance track from Deepika's upcoming film Fighter. (Also Read: IMDb most anticipated Indian movies of 2024: Deepika Padukone's 3 movies are in top 5) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport

Deepika, Ranveer groove

In a video posted by a paparazzo account, Ranveer and Deepika sit in their car as a pap dances on Sher Khul Gaye in front of them. Deepika and Ranveer cheer on, and also groove with him to the beats of the song. Once the pap completes the routine, the couple applaud for him and Deepika shakes hands with him, before leaving in their car.

About Sher Khul Gaye

Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh shaking their legs to the catchy lyrics.

Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to track, with lyrics are penned by Kumaar. Sher Khul Gaye is composed by Vishal & Sheykhar and choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar, making it a rocking party number.

About Fighter

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans. The 1-minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan Singh Grover was missing from the teaser. It showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair – Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on films like Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 hit War.

