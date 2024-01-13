Fighter: Here's when you can watch the trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action film

The trailer release date of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Fighter has finally been announced. It will be unveiled on January 15. The film is set to hit the theatres a day ahead of Republic Day and is IMDb's most-anticipated film of the year 2024. Also read: Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's party number is a certified banger. Watch Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Patty in Fighter.

Sharing a new Fighter poster with the Sujlam Suflam song playing along with it, Hrithik wrote on Instagram on Saturday, "Ready to drop. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

More about Fighter

Fighter is being hailed as India's biggest aerial-action drama, which would mark Siddharth Anand's return exactly an year after his blockbuster film, Pathaan. Deepika Padukone is the common link in both the films and will be seen opposite Hrithik for the first time. The film is said to be a power-packed action spectacle that would bring a story that salutes the indomitable spirit of our IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation. It is primarily shot at air force bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

The Fighter teaser was released last year and introduced the audience to the lead cast of Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. It showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a kissing scene featuring Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

Recently, an Air Force Pilot theme-based track Heer Aasmani was unveiled from the film. Talking about the same, Siddharth Anand said in a statement, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special Squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an Air Force Pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

