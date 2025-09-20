Emotional Deepika Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for 6th film King after exit from Kalki 2989 AD sequel. See note

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a post confirming that she will be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Deepika posted a photo as she held Shah Rukh Khan's hand and penned an emotional note. Her post comes just days after her exit from the sequel to Kalki 2989 AD. Deepika Padukone shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan from sets of King.

Deepika Padukone pens note as she begins King shooting

In the close-up photo, Deepika and Shah Rukh held hands as they sat together. Deepika recalled what Shah Rukh's "first lesson" was for her. Sharing the post, she wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success."

Deepika shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan

"I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand," she added. Reacting to the post, her husband-actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Bestest Besties! (Halo face, nazar amulet and red heart emojis)." Deepika and Shah Rukh worked together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Jawan and Pathaan.

Deepika's shooting for King begins after Kalki 2898 AD exit

Deepika began her shooting for King just a few days after production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she is no longer a part of Kalki 2898 AD. In their statement, the makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of "commitment."

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.

Deepika was one of the lead stars of the first part, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The 2024 sci-fi epic was directed by Nag Ashwin. With over-the-top graphics and an extensive overseas release, the film grossed approximately ₹1100 crore at the box office worldwide.

About King, Deepika's other films

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. Deepika also teamed up with Allu Arjun for Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6.