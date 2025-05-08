Menu Explore
Deepika Padukone reveals how she and Ranveer Singh came up with daughter Dua's name

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
May 08, 2025 04:44 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter in September 2024 and named her Dua, meaning prayer in Arabic.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their darling daughter in September 2024, however, it took them almost two months to decide on the name for the baby. Deepika, in a recent interview, revealed how the couple came up with the name, Dua.

Deepika Padukone reveals how she and Ranveer Singh came up with the name of their daughter.(Instagram/ deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone reveals how she and Ranveer Singh came up with the name of their daughter.(Instagram/ deepikapadukone)

(Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals she had a complicated pregnancy: ‘I went through a lot’)

In an interview with Marie Claire, Om Shanti Om actor said that they were in no hurry to name their baby, stating, "I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit."

Deepika took inspiration from poetry

While thinking about the name, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor turned to poetry and music for inspiration. They finalised on Dua, which means prayer in Arabic, as it was a beautiful culmination of what she means to the new parents Deepika and Ranveer. “It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us,” the actor said.

Recalling the exact time when the couple decided on the name, Deepika said that she messaged Ranveer late night while he was away shooting for a film. "Dua?" she texted and Ranveer said, "yes, and that was it."

On November 1, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer posted a cute picture of Dua (not showing her face) on Instagram and announced her name. In the caption Deepika wrote, " Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer. 

About Deepika's latest projects

Deepika is currently on a break, fulfilling her mommy duties and taking care of her daughter. She was last seen Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan and it is reported that she will soon start working on the sequel of the film. Rumours are rife that the actor will be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's King which also stars Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. However, Deepika's casting has not been confirmed by the makers.

Follow Us On