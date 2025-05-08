Deepika Padukone reveals she had a complicated pregnancy: ‘I went through a lot’

Actor Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024. The actor has now revealed that it was a complicated pregnancy, adding that she faced significant difficulties in her last trimester. Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals director's jab at her ‘taking motherhood seriously’ because she was busy with Dua Take inspiration from actor Deepika Padukone to try out gold earrings with details like pearls (Photo: Instagram)

Deepika opens up about her pregnancy

In a conversation with Marie Claire, Deepika reflected on her journey through pregnancy and motherhood, sharing insights into her life as a new mom.

Dua was born in September 2024, but Deepika swears it was “just yesterday”. She revealed that she had a complicated pregnancy, saying, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery”.

It is also revealed that Deepika and Ranveer settled on the name Dua in November.

“I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit... It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us.”

Deepika is no stranger to living in the public eye. She's learned to navigate the scrutiny that comes with parenting in the spotlight, tuning out negativity and focusing on what matters most. She wants to give Dua the same kind of childhood she experienced, one “free from any expectation”.

Ranveer and Deepika embrace parenthood

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last year on Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh. They also shared the thought behind her name. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude”.

When it comes to films, Ranveer has exciting projects lined up, including Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika's next potential project might be with Shah Rukh Khan in the film King, though she hasn't officially confirmed it yet. Her last release was Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD.