Deepika Padukone reveals director's jab at her ‘taking motherhood seriously’ because she was busy with Dua

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents after the birth of their daughter Dua in September 2024. In an interview with Marie Claire, Deepika revealed that a director took a jab at her when she told him she was busy with Dua and couldn’t meet him. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone on shifting priorities from career to Dua: ‘Still navigating this new life’) Deepika Padukone took a break from filming after the birth of her daughter in 2024.

Deepika Padukone on director’s jab at her

Deepika told the publication that since the birth of her daughter, she wants to see how things ‘evolve’ or work like she usually does. However, it seems not everyone was happy with her prioritising family time because she revealed that she recently told a director she ‘couldn’t meet him because she needed to be with her daughter’.

She said, “He turned around and said, oh, looks like she's taking motherhood very seriously. I don't know if that was a compliment or a jab. What does that mean, taking motherhood seriously? Yeah, of course I am!”

Deepika also said that she and Ranveer are ‘aligned’ when it comes to parenting and want to ‘be there for Dua’s every need’. She said they don’t care about the criticism that comes their way for that, adding, “Whether it's what movies I want to do…how I want to live my life or the things that I'm really passionate about, and beyond that, it doesn't even matter what anyone else thinks. I am someone who has always been able to tune out and just listen to my instinct.”

In February 2024, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting a baby in September. After her birth, they announced in November that they had named her Dua Padukone Singh. “Dua: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” they wrote.

Upcoming work

Deepika was last seen in the 2024 films Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. She shot for Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again while pregnant. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects but is rumoured to star in Shah Rukh Khan's King and Prabhas' Spirit.