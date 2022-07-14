Deepika Padukone’s lookalike leaves fans confused: 'Ranveer Singh bhi confuse ho jayega'

Actor Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular faces on the internet. While her pictures and videos take very little time in becoming widely-shared on social media, recently fans have found Deepika’s doppelganger on Instagram. The pictures of her ‘jaw-dropping resemblance’ to the actor have left fans confused. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share pics from his birthday celebrations in US)

In several pictures posted on Instagram by Rijuta Ghosh Deb, she looks like a spitting image of Deepika, who was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. From her nose to her eyes and even her hairstyle, Rijuta appears to share an uncanny resemblance with Deepika, especially her look from her recent film.

Reacting to her pictures, fans have now shared mixed reviews on social media. A fan wrote, “Deepika Padukone 2.0". Another fan wrote,“ I thought at first glance, you're Deepika Padukone. I hope baba (Ranveer Singh) doesn't come across your profile someday.” One person wrote, “What a jaw-dropping resemblance.” Deepika has not yet reacted to the pictures of Rijuta, which were also shared by fan pages on social media.

Deepika Padukone recently returned to Mumbai after spending some time in the US with Ranveer Singh. The couple celebrated Ranveer’s 37th birthday and later shared pictures of the same on social media. Deepika will be reuniting with her Chennai ‘Xpress co-star Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Deepika will also be working with Siddharth Anand for her first film with Hrithik Roshan, Fighter. She is also a part of Prabhas-starrer Project K. Besides these, she also has the Bollywood remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, among other upcoming films.

