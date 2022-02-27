Deepika Padukone says she was told ‘to get breast implants’ at 18-years-old, is glad she didn't 'take it seriously'

Actor Deepika Psdukone has been receiving appreciation for her role in Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Now in a candid conversation, Deepika has revealed the best and the worst advices that she received from people. Recalling the worst one, she said that someone recommended her to get breast implants when she was 18-years-old. Read More: Siddhant Chaturvedi says younger brother had a crush on Deepika Padukone, ‘kept blushing’ when he met her

Apart from Deepika, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. The Amazon Original movie released on February 11, 2022.

In a new interview with FilmFare, when Deepika was asked about best and the worst piece of advice that she has received, she said, “Shah Rukh (Khan) gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences. The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.”

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. At that time, Deepika was 21 years old. She later appeared in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Her most latest film is Gehraiyaan.

The Hindustan Times review of the film, “Shakun's story, that he has co-written with Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre and Yash Sahai, has its heart at the right place yet it falters at many places. You are often left wondering, 'why', 'how' and 'is that it?' Some questions are left unanswered, some issues are assumed to have been sorted. Characters in this film so easily move on in their lives without ever wanting to know what really conspired. Despite these flaws, Gehraiyaan unravels the intricacies of relationships and the extent one can go to save or destroy them.”

