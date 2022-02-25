Siddhant Chaturvedi says younger brother had a crush on Deepika Padukone, ‘kept blushing’ when he met her

Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that his younger brother had a crush on Deepika Padukone since he was a little boy. Siddhant worked with Deepika in Shakun Batra’s recently released domestic noir Gehraiyaan, which also starred Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

In an interview, Siddhant said that before working with Deepika, he thought about her earlier co-stars and knew he had to put his best foot forward.

Talking to The Times of India, Siddhant said, “My younger brother had a crush on her. I remember getting him to meet her on one of the days after our film shoot and he kept blushing. He must have been 3 or 4 years old when we saw Om Shanti Om (2007). He has been crushing on her since he was little. He turned 18 on Feb 21 so he can watch Gehraiyaan now (laughs). That is his birthday gift from me!”

Siddhant also revealed the thoughts that went through his own head before working with Deepika, who is his senior in the industry. “In my head, I was like, ‘Wow, she’s Deepika! How am I going to romance her! She has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor. Look at my competition.’ It is a romantic film and I didn’t want people to say, ‘Nahi kar paya (He couldn’t do justice to it),’” he said.

In Gehraiyaan, Siddhant plays a man named Zain who is drawn to his fiancee’s cousin Alisha (Deepika) and begins having an affair with her. However, things get complicated when she gets pregnant and his business dealings come under the scanner.

Siddhant will be seen next in a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also has a romantic action-thriller, Yudhra, with Malavika Mohanan in the pipeline.

