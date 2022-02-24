Siddhant Chaturvedi on his comment that Gehraiyaan felt like doing a Marvel film: ‘Ispe toh trolling banta hai’

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to a comment he recently made in an interview, in which he compared being a part of Gehraiyaan to doing a Marvel film. He said that he ‘didn’t mean’ it and added that he deserved to be trolled for saying it.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan has dysfunctional relationships at its core. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Replying to a fan who asked if a News18 interview quoting Siddhant comparing Gehraiyaan with the Marvel Cinematic Universe was ‘legit’, the actor wrote, “Oh damn! I didn’t mean that! Oh teri! lekin ispe toh trolling banta hai bhaiyon. Aur suno main Batman hoon. Lelo (Oh damn! But this comment deserves to be trolled, guys. And listen, I am Batman.).”

One Twitter user said, “Bhai wo sab theek hai par Marvel mein Batman kab aaya (All that is okay but since when is Batman a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe)?” Siddhant replied, “Matlab toh mera Marvel se bhi nahi tha. Lekin ab kuch log hain, karlo masti (I didn’t mean the Marvel comparison either. But there are some people, go have fun with it).”

In the interview, Siddhant said that being from a ‘very functional family’, things such as infidelity were ‘very new’ to him and took him a while to understand. “For me, it was more like doing a Marvel film – we’re working in croma and this is not the real world. I have to become a convincing Iron Man or Captain America. It was like Harry Potter for me, I had to believe in this world, this fantasy, which probably exists somewhere. No one shows this world upfront, this exists in your DMs, in your mails, texts, which you keep hidden,” he said.

Siddhant plays a character named Zain in Gehraiyaan, who starts an affair with his fiancee’s cousin. The film got polarised reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

