Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an eatery in Khar, Mumbai late Thursday and fans went crazy at seeing their favourite star. In a video that has surfaced online, a woman even tried to pull her bag while trying to sell tissues. Pictures and videos from Deepika's outing are out and show how the Bollywood star braved through a crowd of fans.

Deepika was seen in distressed black denims and white top paired with a white and grey shrug. However, Deepika did not seem to mind the crowd at all and had a bright smile on her face throughout, except for her purse being pulled.

Deepika Padukone spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer were spotted in Bandra earlier in the day.

Last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhappak, Deepika is looking forward to Shakun Batra's next that also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an ambitious project that she plans to produce - a Mahabharat spin-off, from the perspective of Draupadi.

Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen together in sports drama, Kabir Khan's 83. Ranveer essays former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika play his wife, Romi. They are also likely to be seen together in Cirkus.

Deepika and Ranveer have been married for more than two years now. Talking about her personal life, she had told Filmfare in an interview, “So, my typical day is like anyone else’s, where I wake up and, sometimes, there is no water in the tap, or there’s some problem with the staff. It is like any other home or situation, which I handle on my own. That’s the way I have been brought up. I don’t know whether I do this intentionally or whether that is second nature to me, but including things like packing, unpacking, ordering groceries, managing the home and office—I do it all myself,” she said, adding, “And Ranveer keeps saying why do you want to get into it yourself, but I don’t know any other way of being.”