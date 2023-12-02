Deepika Padukone turns hairstylist for her best friend during London girls trip: 'Getting hair done by the one and only'

A day after Deepika Padukone shared photos from her girls trip to London, a new picture of the actor with a friend has surfaced online. Deepika, who is in London with her besties Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, was seen styling her friend's hair in the candid photo. Also read: Deepika Padukone takes girls trip to London; see how Ranveer Singh reacted Deepika Padukone seen in candid photo styling her friend's hair in London.

Sharing it, a fan page wrote on X, "Deepika Padukone doing her bestie Sneha's hair." Originally shared by Sneha on Instagram Stories, the text along with a photo of herself sitting on a chair as Deepika fixed her hair, read, "Getting hair done by the one and only Deepika Padukone, assisted by Divya Narayan." Deepika was in a cream look, seemingly a nighsuit, and had her hair tied in a messy bun.

Deepika Padukone's London trip

On Thursday, Deepika shared a couple of pictures with Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan from London along with an infinity emoji as her Instagram caption. Seemingly clicked near a restaurant, one of the photos showed the friends smiling wide for a selfie.

Another picture had the three posing together on a street. Deepika had her hair pulled back in a neat bun and was dressed in a white hoodie outfit and a long tan overcoat. Actor-husband Ranveer Singh had dropped a bunch of heart eyes and heart emojis in the comments section of her post.

Deepika's anniversary trip with Ranveer

Last month, Ranveer and Deepika were in Belgium as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika will be seen soon in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, which will be released in January 2024. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

