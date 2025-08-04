Deepika Padukone's Instagram reel hits 1.9 billion views, beats Hardik Pandya, Ronaldo to become most-viewed reel

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in the industry today. The actor has been working in the industry for close to two decades and has become one of the most bankable stars in recent times. The actor recently became the first Indian actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now she has added yet another historic feat, as one of her Instagram reels has crossed 1.9 billion views, making it the most-watched reel on the platform in the world. Deepika Padukone's Instagram reel has crossed 1.9 billion views.

Most viewed reel on Instagram

Deepika is quite active on social media. She uses her Instagram account, which has 80 million followers, to share glimpses of her personal and professional life, from her upcoming films and photoshoots to updates about her brands and fun banter with her family members. As a global brand ambassador for several international labels, she also shares advertisements on her Instagram account.

The actor shared a reel with Hilton as their global brand ambassador, featuring in their latest 'It Matters Where You Stay' campaign. As of 4 August, the reel had crossed 1.9 billion views, making it the most-viewed reel on the platform.

Check out the reel:

With this new record, Deepika’s reel has crossed those of Hardik Pandya x BGMI (1.6 B Views), Flex Your New Phone (1.4 B Views), and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s with 503 million+ views.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the massive views on the reel, a fan commented, “1.9B Views is no joke.. Queen for a reason.” Someone wrote, “2B views soon?👑 What an incredible achievement.” A comment read, “Wow new record! Deepika slays!”

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be seen next in AA22xA6, a pan-Indian sci-fi action project directed by Atlee, which will also star Allu Arjun.