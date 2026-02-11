Delhi HC issues notice after Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya files application to dismiss MIL Rani Kapur's suit

The feud over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate took a new turn after his mother, Rani Kapur, moved the Delhi high court, seeking to declare a family trust named after her as null and void, alleging it was fraudulently constituted and used to illegally transfer her assets. Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and mother Rani Kapur in happier times.

Delhi HC seeks reply from Rani Kapur As per the latest update by news agency ANI, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on applications filed by Priya Kapur seeking dismissal of a suit filed by her mother-in-law Rani Kapur, in which allegations were made that she and others had orchestrated a “fraudulent family trust”.

Justice Mini Pushkarna has granted Rani Kapur a timeline to file her response within four weeks. Priya Kapur was also permitted to file a rejoinder, if any, within two weeks thereafter. Moreover, the Court also issued notice to Rani Kapur on another application moved by Priya Kapur alleging that her mother-in-law had committed perjury.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Priya Kapur, submitted that several allegations made in Rani Kapur's suit were “utterly false”, added the update.

On the last date of hearing, the High Court had suggested that Rani, Priya and others, including Karisma Kapoor’s children, resolve their disputes through mediation. It was emphasised that the family should move forward respectfully and maintain their relations.

“It’s a very sorry state of affairs. D No. 1 (Priya Kapur) should honour the plaintiff (Rani Kapur). All the parties are in pain, and they are grieving in one of the other forms. All of you have suffered losses, and you are suffering even now. God has given you financial wealth, and you all should live a life in a good manner,” said the bench.

What was in Rani Kapur’s plea? Rani Kapur’s plea said that upon receiving photocopies of the trust deed, she discovered that the trust assets were meant to be used exclusively for the benefit of Sunjay Kapur during his lifetime, entirely excluding her. After his demise, 60% of the trust corpus was earmarked for the benefit of his third wife, Priya Kapur, while the remaining portion was to be utilised for the benefit of her grandchildren—Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur (Sunjay Kapur’s children with Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor) and Azairus Kapur (his son with Priya Kapur).

Sunjay Kapur, the chairperson of Sona Comstar, died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London last year. He was earlier married to designer Nandita Mahtani, and later to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he has two children, Samaira and Kiaan. He married model-actor and businesswoman Priya Kapur in 2017, with whom he had a son, Azarius.