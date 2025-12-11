Delhi High Court gives social media platforms 3 days to act on Salman Khan's petition over misleading customers

Actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. A hearing held on Thursday saw the court directing social media intermediaries to take action on Salman’s complaint within three days. Know all about it. (Also Read: Delhi HC gives social media platforms 3 days to respond to Jr NTR's lawsuit alleging misuse of his identity) Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights. (PTI)

Delhi HC gives social media platforms 3 days in Salman Khan case

A hearing was held on Thursday at the Delhi HC based on a petition filed by Salman seeking comprehensive legal protection against the unauthorised use of his personality attributes. The HC asked social media intermediaries to respond to the complaint and take action on it within three days. A detailed interim restraining order regarding other entities that have been impleaded in the matter will be passed soon.

In his petition, Salman urged the court to issue directions restraining several named and unnamed (John Does) from exploiting his name, image, voice, likeness, dialogues, mannerisms and other attributes. The actor also claimed that numerous platforms and entities have been using his identity without consent, creating a risk of misleading customers and diminishing his brand value. He also claimed it would cause irreparable harm to his commercial and personality rights.

Salman is among the many public figures who have taken legal action against the misuse of their identities on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Jr NTR, and others have also approached the court to curb exploitation.

Recent work

Salman last starred in the 2023 films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, and also appeared in a cameo role in Pathaan. In 2024, he played cameos in Singham Again and Baby John. This year, he starred in Sikandar, which performed decently at the box office but failed to make a significant critical impact. He will soon star in Battle of Galwan.

With inputs from PTI