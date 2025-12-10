'Aaradhya isn't aware of divorce rumours about Aishwarya Rai and me, she doesn't have a phone’: Abhishek Bachchan

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai getting divorced have been persistent for a while now. However, Abhishek says that their 14-year-old daughter Aaradhya isn’t aware of any chatter surrounding her parents. In an interview with Peeping Moon, the actor claimed that she doesn’t even have her own phone yet. Here’s what he said. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011.

Aaradhya isn’t aware of rumours, says Abhishek

Abhishek was asked in the interview if Aaradhya is aware of all the rumours surrounding her parents. Stating that she does not even have a phone, so she must not be aware, the actor replied, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago.”

Abhishek, however, did state that Aaradhya has access to the internet. But he doesn’t think rumours about her parents ‘interest her’. “She’s more interested in doing her homework; she loves school. I don’t think she would search our names on Google. She won’t believe anything; her mother has taught her well enough not to believe everything that she reads. Like my parents were with me, we’re completely honest with the family. So there’s never been an occasion where anybody needs to question anyone,” he added.

The actor dismissed rumours of divorce with Aishwarya as ‘rubbish, vicious, and incorrect’, commenting on how people have often fabricated stories about their relationship. Recently, Aishwarya had to clarify that Aaradhya isn't on social media on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival.

About Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya and Abhishek fell in love while working on Umrao Jaan (2006) and Guru (2007). They married in April 2007 in a private ceremony and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

In 2024, rumours about tension between the couple surfaced when they arrived for Anant Ambani’s wedding separately. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda had arrived together, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately and posed for pictures.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films as Nandini, a woman known for her beauty and cunning ways. Abhishek starred in Be Happy, Housefull 5 and Kaalidhar Laapata this year. He will soon star in King.