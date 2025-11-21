Aishwarya Rai shares unseen pics of Aaradhya with late father on his birth anniversary: 'Our guardian angel'

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary with a heartfelt tribute, celebrating his memory and the bond he continues to have with their family. Taking to social media, Aishwarya posted a touching set of “then and now” photographs featuring her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan lovingly posing beside her grandfather’s portrait. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares unseen pics with Aaradhya Bachchan remembering Daddy-Ajja on his birthday.

Aishwarya Rai remembers her late father on his birth anniversary

On Friday, Aishwarya shared a series of photos capturing Krishnaraj Rai’s special bond with his granddaughter Aaradhya. In the first picture, Aaradhya is seen planting a sweet kiss on her grandfather's cheek, while Aishwarya stands beside them, smiling for the camera. The second image shows both Aishwarya and Aaradhya dressed in white, praying in front of their “Daddy-Ajja’s” portrait.

While sharing the pictures, Aishwarya also penned a heartfelt note: “Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa. Our Guardian Angel, love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14.”

Aishwarya’s father, Krishnaraj Rai, passed away in 2017 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. The actor was extremely close to him, and since his passing, she has made it a tradition to honour him on both his birth and death anniversaries.

Aishwarya Rai’s recent work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. The film, which also starred Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban, received positive reviews upon release and was a box-office success, earning ₹344.63 crore worldwide.

For her performance, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards. Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also praised her portrayal, calling it her “best work till date.”